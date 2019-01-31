Público
Taxis y VTC Uber tira la toalla y deja Barcelona

La empresa asegura que suspende el servicio a partir de este viernes por las restricciones a las VTC aprobadas por la Generalitat, como la obligatoriedad de precontratar los vehículos de alquiler con una antelación mínima de quince minutos.

Centenars de conductors dels anomenats VTC concentrats a la plaça Sant Jaume de Barcelona per protestar per la regulació del sector que el Govern ha aprovat aquest dimarts. EFE/Marta Pérez.

La empresa Uber dejará de operar en Barcelona este viernes, 1 de febrero, cuando entra en vigor el decreto aprobado por el Govern que obliga a precontratar los vehículos de alquiler con conductor, los llamados VTC, con una antelación mínima de quince minutos.

La empresa ha informado hoy de que, "ante las restricciones a las VTC aprobadas por la Generalitat", se ve obligada a "suspender el servicio UberX en Barcelona".

Para la compañía, la obligación de esperar quince minutos para viajar en un VTC "no existe en ningún lugar de Europa y es totalmente incompatible con la inmediatez de los servicios bajo demanda como UberX".

Comunicado de Uber

Para anunciarlo, Uber ha difundido este comunicado:

"Hace casi un año volvimos a Barcelona con el mismo compromiso que tenemos en todo el mundo: hacer las cosas bien. Y, hace una semana, te contamos que el sector de las VTC estaba en peligro en Catalunya.

Lamentablemente, hoy tenemos malas noticias. Antes las restricciones a las VTC aprobadas por la Generalitat de Catalunya, nos vemos obligados a suspender el servicio de Uber en Barcelona a partir de mañana, viernes 1 de febrero.

Aun así, nuestro compromiso con España permanece intacto. Podrás seguir viajando con nosotros en Granada, Valencia, Córdoba, Sevilla, Málaga y Madrid. Y esperamos que pronto otra vez en Barcelona.

Muchas gracias por tu apoyo en estos días tan difíciles".

