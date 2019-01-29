Centenares de conductores de los llamados VTC están concentrados en la plaza Sant Jaume de Barcelona para protestar por la regulación del sector que el Govern aprobará este mismo martes y que consideran acabará con la actividad del sector, dejando a miles de trabajadores en la calle.
El colectivo de vehículos de alquiler con conductor reclama garantías del mantenimiento de sus empleos el mismo día en el que el Govern aprobará el decreto que obligará a precontratar los servicios de un VTC con al menos 15 minutos de antelación.
"Nos han toreado. Ayer, el Govern se reunió con miembros del colectivo de conductores para hacerse la foto y decirles mentiras. Estoy convencido de que acabaremos llevando el decreto que se apruebe a los tribunales", ha explicado a los periodistas Fernando Matres, director general de Vector Ronda, una de las empresas que operan las licencias de VTC.
De momento, Vector Ronda ha anunciado que en la última semana se ha dejado de renovar unos 20 contratos de conductores y que en los próximos días o semanas correrán la misma suerte otros 80 contratos.
Además, esta compañía ha asegurado que ya ha iniciado la tramitación de un Expediente de Regulación de Empleo (ERE) que afectará probablemente a toda la plantilla.
Los conductores de VTC han recogido unas 8.000 firmas de ciudadanos en apoyo del sector y otras recabadas a través de la plataforma Change.org. y tienen previsto entregarlas este martes.
