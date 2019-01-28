Público
Tráfico ¿A que velocidad se puede circular en España?

Casi un tercio de las muertes por accidente de tráfico se deben al exceso de velocidad.

Carreteras españolas - EFE

La velocidad en las autovías no ha cambiado  - EFE

Casi un tercio de las muertes por accidente de tráfico se deben al exceso de velocidad. Con el fin de reducir esta siniestra estadística, la Dirección General de Tráfico (DGT) ha propuesto al Gobierno reducir la velocidad máxima en la red de carreteras secundarias. La nueva norma entra en vigor este martes, 29 de enero.

Las nuevas indicaciones, establecidas dentro de la campaña de la DGT Menos velocidad, más vidas en la carretera. Mejor más despacio afectan, sobre todo, a las carreteras secundarias. Además, con este cambio, se modificarán también las posibles multas.

Tras este cambio en la normativa, muchos se pregunta cómo quedan los límites de velocidad en las carreteras españolas. 

Autovías

Turismos y motos: 120 km/h. 

Autobuses, transporte escolar y caravanas: 100 km/h

Camiones y furgonetas: 90 km/h

Carreteras con separación física entre los dos sentidos

Los turismos y las motos: 100 km/h

​Autobuses, transporte escolar y caravanas: 80 km/h

Camiones y furgonetas: 80 km/h

Carreteras secundarias

Turismos y motos: 90 km/h

​Autobuses, transporte escolar y caravanas: 80 km/h

Camiones y furgonetas: 80 km/h

Vías interurbanas

En los núcleos urbanos la limitación a 50km/h se mantiene, a excepción de tramos como vías escolares o zonas de obras en las que la velocidad máxima es inferior y dependerá en cada caso de la señalización pertinente.

Además, en las vías sin pavimentar, cualquier tipo de vehículo sólo puede circular a 30 kilómetros por hora

