La velocidad en las carreteras secundarias se reducirá a 90 kms/h

El límite de velocidad para autobuses, furgonetas y camiones descenderá también a 80 kilómetros cuando haya un único carril por sentido y sin desdoblar. 

El Gobierno fijará los 90 kilómetros por hora como límite en todas las vías secundarias

El Gobierno fijará los 90 kilómetros por hora como límite en todas las vías secundarias.- EFE

El Consejo de Ministros aprobará este viernes bajar de 100 a 90 kilómetros por hora la velocidad máxima permitida en las carreteras con un único carril por sentido, en las que se produce la mayoría de los accidentes mortales. De hecho, el el 77% de los fallecidos en accidentes de tráfico durante el último año lo hicieron en este tipo de carreteras.

El límite de velocidad para autobuses, furgonetas y camiones descenderá también a 80 kilómetros cuando haya un único carril por sentido y sin desdoblar. Esta medida afectará a 7.000 kilómetros de los 165.000 que conforman la red de carreteras de España y busca reducir los datos de siniestralidad acercando los límites de velocidad a los de la mayoría de países europeos. La información ha sido adelantada por El País

La decisión, no obstante, fue anunciada meses atrás por el ministro de Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska."Trataremos de reducir la velocidad máxima autorizada en las carreteras secundarias; no se asusten; el 77% de los fallecidos en carretera son en las vías secundarias con doble sentido compartida", señaló en la Comisión de Interior del Senado. 

La reducción de la velocidad ha estado sobre la mesa en la DGT desde hace años, con María Seguí y Gregorio Serrano al frente, pero en este tiempo no se hizo por "miedo", según desveló la exdirectora general del organismo entre los años 2012 y 2016. También Pere Navarro ha manifestado en numerosas ocasiones su deseo de reducir la velocidad en este tipo de vías, medida que se aprobará este viernes en el Consejo de Ministros. 

