David Matheson escupía hacia arriba cuando desde sus terapias veía la homosexualidad como una enfermedad que había que curar. El terapeuta ha salido del armario terminando con un matrimonio de más de tres décadas porque está "en una relación íntima con un hombre ya no era algo que quería evitar. Se había convertido en una necesidad”, según ha apuntado él mismo en un extenso texto publicado desde su cuenta de Facebook.
La organización LGTBQ Truth Wins Out reveló unas declaraciones que hizo el autor del libro Convertirse en un hombre completo en una terapia de conversión donde Matheson dijo que "estaba buscando un compañero masculino".
En la publicación de Facebook, Matheson explica que "tenía que hacer cambios sustanciales en mi vida" porque su relación de pareja se estaba haciendo añicos. Describe su matrimonio como "genuino y sincero" y lo recuerda "con cariño y gratitud por la alegría y el crecimiento que supuso en mí”, continúa el terapeuta explicando en la red social.
Respecto a su trabajo profesional, contrariado ahora por su propia historia personal, apunta que no se arrepiente porque "ayudó a muchas personas" aunque también admite que hizo daño a otras tantas.
