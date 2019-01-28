Al menos 35 personas han muerto y otras 850 han sido detenidas desde el pasado 23 de enero, cuando comenzó una nueva ola de protestas contra el Gobierno de Nicolás Maduro para situar al jefe de la Asamblea Nacional, Juan Guaidó, como presidente interino de Venezuela, según varias ONG.
Provea y el Observatorio del Conflicto han documentado 35 muertes en el marco de las marchas opositoras, así como "ocho ejecuciones en operativos después de las protestas". La mayoría de las víctimas mortales se han producido en Caracas (10) y Bolívar (8), seguidos de Portuguesa (4), Amazonas y Barinas (3 cada uno), Táchira y Monagas (2 cada uno) y Yaracuy, Mérida y Sucre (uno cada uno).
Por su parte, Foro Penal ha cifrado en 850 las personas detenidas desde el 21 de enero, incluidos 77 menores de edad, la mayoría en zonas populares. "Hasta la fecha -28 de enero de 2019- hay 976 presos políticos y seguimos contando", ha dicho Gonzalo Himiob, director de Foro Penal, en una rueda de prensa ofrecida por las ONG.
El director de Provea, Rafael Uzcátegui, ha subrayado la importancia de que las víctimas y sus familias denuncien los hechos. "Necesitamos sus denuncias para poder castigar a los violadores de Derechos Humanos", ha señalado.
Las manifestaciones opositoras se reanudaron el pasado miércoles, después de las grandes oleadas de 2014 y 2017, para exigir la dimisión de Maduro y nuevas elecciones.
En medio de las protestas antigubernamentales, Guaidó se autoproclamó "presidente encargado" de Venezuela. Ya ha recabado el reconocimiento de Estados Unidos, Canadá y la mayoría de los países de la región.
