El líder de Élite Taxi en Barcelona, Alberto Álvarez, que desde el jueves de la semana pasada se encuentra en Madrid para apoyar la protesta de sus compañeros en la capital, ha criticado la intervención policial de este lunes por la mañana contra los taxistas acampados en el Paseo de la Castellana.

Álvarez, conocido como Tito y responsable de la negociación en Catalunya, donde sí ha habido acuerdo entre taxistas y la Generalitat, ha centrado su crítica en el ministro del Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, del que destaca su orientación sexual y política.

"Aquí todo el mundo está alucinando porque la Policía nos ha dicho que estas órdenes vienen directas del Ministerio del Interior. Lo que la gente está comentando es que cómo puede ser que un ministro de izquierdas y, según ha declarado él, que es gay, que mande aquí a la Policía a reprimir al pueblo", ha declarado Álvarez en una nota de voz enviada por WhatsApp a la prensa, según recoge El Confidencial.

"Lo que está pasando aquí es represión total. Mandan a unos trabajadores a reprimir a otros trabajadores. Esto es increíble, la gente está alucinando con los socialistas, yo no me lo explico, la verdad", ha insistido el líder de Élite Taxi Barcelona.

Pasado un rato, Álvarez ha vuelto a mandar otro audio en el que trata de explicar la primera nota de voz. "A mí me da igual lo que cada uno sea en su vida, sólo faltaría. Yo he dicho lo que se estaba comentando. No saquemos de contexto las cosas que no son. Que se estaba comentando sí es cierto, pero que lo digo yo no", ha incidido.

La Policía ha desalojado este lunes a primera hora de la mañana a los cerca de 2.000 taxistas que durante la noche del domingo habían cortado el Paseo de la Castellana de Madrid. Agentes de la Policía Municipal, acompañados de varias grúas y un grupo de antidisturbios, han retirado los vehículos que ocupaban la vía durante una operación en la que se han vivido momentos de tensión y forcejeos.

