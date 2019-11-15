Público
Vivendi negocia con Mediaset recortar su participación en el grupo italiano

La operación pondría  fin a una larga disputa legal entre las dos empresas, enfrentadas ahora por los planes del grupo italiano de crear un líder televisivo paneuropeo, conocido como MediaForEurope, para competir con Netflix.

El logotipo del conglomerado Vivendi en la entrada principal de su sede en París. REUTERS / Charles Platiau

Vivendi podría reducir su participación en la cadena de televisión italiana Mediaset a través de un posible acuerdo para poner fin a una larga disputa legal entre las dos empresas, dijeron a Reuters el viernes tres fuentes cercanas al asunto.

Un acuerdo de este tipo ayudaría a la expansión europea de la cadena controlada por la familia del exprimer ministro italiano Silvio Berlusconi, a la que se opone el grupo de medios de comunicación francés dirigido por el multimillonario Vincent Bollore.

Mediaset está intentando crear un líder televisivo paneuropeo, conocido como MediaForEurope, para competir con aplicaciones de streaming como Netflix.

Vivendi ha impugnado este plan y un tribunal italiano ha dado a ambos hasta finales de la próxima semana para intentar llegar a un acuerdo.

Bajo un posible acuerdo, Vivendi podría reducir su participación del 29% en Mediaset, dijeron las fuentes. Una fuente dijo que el grupo francés podría mantener una participación menor en MediaForEurope.

Todavía no se ha tomado ninguna decisión y las conversaciones podrían finalmente fracasar, dijeron las fuentes. 

