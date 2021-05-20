Estás leyendo: Nuevo debate en Público: periodismo independiente, polarización política y el legado del 15-M

Público
Público
15M

Nuevo debate en Público: periodismo independiente, polarización política y el legado del 15-M

Debate sobre la independencia de los medios entre la polarización política y el legado del 15-M.

El periodismo independiente.
El periodismo independiente.

MADRID

¿Cómo pueden los medios mantener su independencia en un entorno polarizado, marcado por la corrupción, la inestabilidad, y el ruido en las redes sociales? En un contexto de polarización mediática y política, Miguel Mora, director de Ctxt y Virginia Pérez Alonso, directora de Público, debaten con el Catedrático de comunicación política Víctor Sampedro sobre este tema, el jueves 20 de mayo a las 18 horas en Público TV y en las redes sociales de Público.  

El encuentro, organizado por la Fundación Espacio Público y Público TV, culmina un debate online sobre periodismo como contrapoder mancomunado, en el que durante más de dos meses han participado más de 30 firmas de ámbitos como el periodismo, la sociología o la investigación académica. El debate se inició con la reflexión sobre la encuesta de la Plataforma de Medios Independientes sobre la monarquía, un ejemplo de colaboración entre medios para escuchar a la ciudadanía y detectar los fallos y omisiones que se han producido durante décadas en la comunicación sobre la institución que actualmente representa la jefatura del Estado.

Se trata de un espacio de reflexión sobre la comunicación entendida como un bien común cuyo flujo debe mantener la profesión periodística en su conjunto para controlar al poder político y económico. Un elemento que entronca con la tradición del 15-M, en el que la ciudadanía se reclamó a sí misma como actor político y comunicativo de pleno derecho.

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público