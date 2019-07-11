Público
Gobierno canario El candidato del PSOE en Canarias garantiza que la sanidad pública será una "prioridad" para su Gobierno

El candidato a la Presidencia del Gobierno de Canarias, Ángel Víctor Torres (PSOE) afronta hoy la primera jornada del debate de investidura para ser nombrado presidente de Canarias y desalojar a CC del poder autonómico. En su discurso de investidura ha garantizado más fondos para urgencias y listas de espera.

Ángel Víctor Torres y Chano Franquis en un acto solemne de apertura de la X Legilsatura. / EUROPA PRESS

El candidato a la Presidencia del Gobierno de Canarias, Ángel Víctor Torres (PSOE) ha dicho este jueves que la sanidad pública será una "prioridad" para su Gobierno, para lo que ha avanzado los fondos económicos que sean necesarios. 

En su discurso de investidura ante el Pleno del Parlamento de Canarias, donde mañana se realizará la votación para su investidura, ha comentado que el servicio sanitario debe ser "público, gratuito y universal", con la "coordinación" como protagonista, lo mismo que la Atención Primaria, que debe ser "eje del sistema".

Asimismo, ha anunciado más fondos para impulsar el Plan de Urgencias, la implantación de un plan de cuidados paliativos y otro para ordenar los Recursos Humanos, la revisión "al alza" de las dietas para familiares que se desplazan o el incremento de médicos en las islas no capitalinas.

Torres ha incidido en que la reducción de listas de espera será una "prioridad", y para ello, se optimizará "al máximo" la capacidad económica y los horarios de los centros públicos.

En cuanto a Vivienda, ha dicho que hay que hacer un plan trabajo "exhaustivo" para mejorar la situación en las islas y eso pasa por el aumento del parque de viviendas públicas --sin descartar la adquisición a los bancos-- nuevas medidas de ayuda al alquiler o un programa de ayuda a personas en situación de desahucio, garantizándoles alternativas habitacionales.

