Público
El Tribunal Constitucional respalda nuevamente la condena por sedición a los líderes del procés 

El Pleno del TC ha confirmado la condena de 10 años y 6 meses de cárcel impuesta al que fuera consejero de Territorio y Sostenibilidad de Catalunya Josep Rull por los delitos de sedición y malversación. 

L'exconseller Josep Rull s'adreça a un seguit de persones que li han donat suport a l'entrada a la presó de Lledoners el 12 de març del 2021.
El exconseller Josep Rull  Cedida per JxCat / ACN

madrid

Actualizado:

El Pleno del Tribunal Constitucional ha avalado nuevamente la condena por sedición dictada por el Tribunal Supremo contra los líderes independentistas catalanes al rechazar por mayoría el recurso del exconseller Josep Rull, condenado a 10 años y seis meses de prisión por un delito de sedición.

Como ya sucediera hace unas semanas con el exconseller Jordi Turull, el tribunal de garantías no ha alcanzando la unanimidad en la votación de la sentencia, cuyo fallo se ha adelantado este martes a la espera de conocer el contenido en los próximos días.

De esta forma, el tribunal ha desestimado el recurso por mayoría de siete votos a favor y dos en contra, del magistrado Juan Antonio Xiol y de la magistrada María Luisa Balaguer, quienes han formulado votos particulares al mantener la misma posición que con Turull, cuya condena por sedición vieron entonces "desproporcionada".

"La gravedad de los hechos enjuiciados en la instancia no se cuestiona en ningún momento. Pero hubiera sido necesario tener en cuenta las dudas técnicas que el recurso al tipo penal de sedición suscita en este caso", subrayaron los progresistas Xiol y Balaguer en un voto particular contra la sentencia de Turull, argumentos que probablemente se harán extensibles a Josep Rull.

La sentencia, cuyo ponente es el magistrado Ricardo Enríquez, considera que no se ha lesionado el derecho de Rull a la tutela judicial efectiva en relación con el principio de legalidad, porque la decisión del Tribunal Supremo está suficientemente motivada.

El Constitucional explica que su condena vino justificada en que participó activamente poniendo las bases que propiciaron las condiciones de movilización ciudadana encaminada a la celebración de un referéndum judicialmente prohibido, impidió el normal funcionamiento del Estado que actúa en defensa de la legalidad y participó tanto en la convocatoria del 1-O como en su realización. Y todo ello, añade, después de haber sido previamente advertido de la ilegimitidad constitucional de tales iniciativas.

Esta decisión agota el recorrido judicial de Rull en España y le abre las puertas a recurrir al Tribunal Europeo de Derechos Humanos (TEDH).

