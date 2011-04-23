Una esvástica sujeta al Cristo de la Buena Muerte

madridActualizado:
Un simple detalle en una fotografía. Casi invisible en toda la instantánea, pero ahí está. En primer término, en el brazo izquierdo de uno de los legionarios que el pasado jueves sujetaba la imagen del Cristo de la Buena Muerte, procedente de la Iglesia de Santo Domingo de Guzmán, en Málaga.
Debajo del Cristo, un brazo y en él, una esvástica tatuada en la piel del legionario, quien alza la cabeza mientras canta uno de los himnos que acompaña la procesión.
Quizá el anónimo miembro de la Legión pensó que nadie vería esa marca nazi en su piel, pero el objetivo del fotógrafo de AFP, Jorge Guerrero, captó el dibujo y la simbología en su epidermis.
El diario La Gaceta utilizó la misma imagen, en su caso de la agencia EFE, en su portada de los días 22 y 23, aunque borró el símbolo nazi.
