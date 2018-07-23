Público
Exteriores Defensa se compromete a potenciar el papel de las mujeres como agentes de paz

Margarita Robles recuerda que esta disposición, que ya expresó en la cumbre de la OTAN el 11 de julio, cristalizará en un plan de acción para priorizar ese papel de las féminas "como elemento transformador" en la búsqueda de resoluciones.

La portavoz del PSOE Margarita Robles, durante su intervención en el pleno del Congreso de los Diputados. EFE/Juan Carlos Hidalgo

El Ministerio de Defensa se ha comprometido a potenciar el papel de las mujeres como agentes de paz en las zonas de conflicto y en la búsqueda de soluciones duraderas, especialmente a través de la participación en las misiones en el exterior.

Según explica el Gobierno, la ministra de Defensa, Margarita Robles, ha destacado ese compromiso, que ya expresó en la cumbre de la OTAN el 11 de julio, tras la reunión de trabajo que ha mantenido hoy con representantes de la Fundación Mujeres por África.

Robles ha abordado con Alicia Cebada y Mariola Urrea, de esta fundación, la configuración de un plan de acción para priorizar ese papel de las mujeres como agentes de paz y "como elemento transformador clave" en la búsqueda de resoluciones.

Defensa explica que se trata de una iniciativa que enlaza con el trabajo que este departamento viene realizando en distintos ámbitos, como es el caso de los proyectos de impacto rápido sobre el terreno.

"No obstante, este nuevo impulso del Ministerio entronca de manera más global, coherente y estratégica con el mandato de Naciones Unidas formulado en el Programa Mujer, Paz y Seguridad del Consejo de Seguridad de la ONU", destaca el Ejecutivo.

