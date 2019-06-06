Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Caso Púnica Granados y López Madrid cobraron 800.000 euros en comisiones ilegales de OHL 

El informe policial de la UCO refleja como el exconsejero del PP y el yerno de Villar Mir utilizaron la empresa KV Consultores de Ingeniería, Proyectos y Obras S para el cobro de sobornos por adjudicaciones a la constructora OHL.  

Publicidad
Media: 5
Votos: 2
El exconsejero madrileño Francisco Granados, a su llegada a la sede de la Audiencia Nacional donde presta declaración como investigado ante el juez del caso Púnica, Manuel García Castellón. EFE/Emilio Naranjo

El exconsejero madrileño, Francisco Granados, en la sede de la Audiencia Nacional en una imagen de archivo. EFE/Emilio Naranjo

La Unidad Central Operativa (UCO) de la Guardia Civil ha aumentado el patrimonio ilícito de Francisco Granados durante su trayectoria política. El informe, incorporado al juicio por el caso Púnica, refleja cómo Granados utilizó testaferros y dos sociedades instrumentales para desviar fondos y cobrar 800.000 euros en comisiones de la constructora OHL, según señala El Confidencial.

El político recibió sobornos por la firma de los servicios de ingeniería Bustren PM SL, empresa creada por Jesús Trabada, el ex consejero delegado de la empresa pública Mintra que mantenía las ampliaciones de Metro de Madrid desde el 2003 hasta el 2011. En esta trama estarían también implicados su antiguo jefe de gabinete, Ignacio Palacios, utilizado como testaferro y Javier López Madrid, consejero de OHL.

La UCO se ha centrado en la relación laboral entre las empresas Bustren PM y la mercantil KV Consultores de Ingeniería, Proyectos y Obras S. Aunque se ha demostrado que la segunda tenía clientes reales, también se ha comprobado que entre 2012 y 2013 fue utilizada por Granados y López Madrid para desviar unos 800.000 euros de OHL, según el informe de la Guardia Civil al que ha tenido acceso El Confidencial.

Esta relación se basaba en recurrir a KV Consultores de Ingeniería, Proyectos y Obras SL como proveedor principal y en aumentar los costes en los que había incurrido. La diferencia se enviaba a Bustren.

La constructura OHL está siendo investigada

La Audiencia Nacional continúa investigando las presuntas mordidas de la constructora OHL en varios ayuntamientos y comunidades autónomas a cambio de obras públicas. Si se demostrasen, los hechos investigados serían constitutivos de delitos de asociación ilícita, malversación, cohecho, fraude y blanqueo.

Por ello, el pasado martes 4 de junio, el titular del Juzgado Central de Instrucción 6 de la Audiencia Nacional, Manuel García Castellón, pidió un informe a la Agencia Tributaria sobre las cuentas bancarias de una empresa en la que Javier López Madrid aparece como administrador único y por la que podría estar recibiendo sobornos. 

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad