Homenaje a 3.000 republicanos fusilados en Madrid

Varios centenares de personas han homenajeado este sábado a los cerca de 3.000 republicanos fusilados entre 1939 y 1943 en las tapias del antiguo Cementerio del Este, en Madrid, en un acto organizado por la asociación Memoria y Libertad.
En lo que hoy es el cementerio de La Almudena los asistentes han guardado un minuto de silencio después de que un portavoz de Memoria y Libertad leyera un manifiesto en recuerdo de las víctimas de la represión franquista, en el que se ha elogiado el trabajo del juez de la Audiencia Nacional Baltasar Garzón.
Además, las personas que han acudido al cementerio, entre ellos familiares de los fusilados, han llevado claveles rojos a la tapia.
El manifiesto indica que "nuestra presencia, nuestros claveles y nuestro compromiso sirven para recordarle a esta sociedad que tiene una deuda pendiente con quienes defendieron sus valores más grandes".Defensa de Garzón
"Nos sirve la confianza y la mirada generosa y firme de jueces como Garzón", ha añadido, momento en el que los participantes han roto en aplausos.
El manifiesto también indica que "resulta imprescindible juzgar el genocidio franquista para conquistar nuestro futuro, que debe ser un presente libre".
El homenaje continuará esta tarde en el Centro Abogados de Atocha de CC.OO. en Madrid con la proyección del documental de Tino Calabuig De Porlier a La Almudena.
