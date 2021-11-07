madridActualizado:
Hace una semana de la agresión tránsfoba ocurrida en la muralla de Lugo. Este domingo, siete días despúes, y según han han confirmado fuentes hospitalarias a Europa Press, la víctima ha salido de la UCI para instalarse en la planta del Hospital Universitario Lucus Augusti (HULA), donde ingresó el domingo pasado.
La mujer fue ingresada en la unidad de críticos del centro en estado grave, con una pierna rota, varias vértebras fracturadas y una muñeca fisurada.
Las primeras hipótesis, acompañadas del testimonio de la familia, apuntan a que el hecho que la derivó al hospital fue un ataque de odio. La Policía Nacional ha apuntado únicamente que "hubo algo entre ellos" que llevó a una pelea y al empujón desde unos 12 metros de altura que acabó con la caída de la víctima.
El presunto autor la dejó tirada sin socorrerla. Fue un transeúnte que paseaba a las 7.00 horas el que escuchó los gritos de auxilios y que tras encontrar a la víctima, pudo llamar a los servicios de emergencia.
El presunto autor de la agresión, fue detenido y tras pasar a disposición judicial el pasado miércoles, permanece en libertad con cargos.
Por su parte, el delegado del Gobierno en Galicia, José Miñones, confirmó este pasado viernes que se le tomará declaración a la mujer cuando se cuente con autorización por parte de los médicos.
