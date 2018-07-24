Público
Partido Popular Casado recibe a Hernández Mancha en su ronda con expresidentes 'populares'

La reunión, que ha durado una hora, ha sido en el despacho del presidente de los 'populares' poco después de que se entrevistara con Aznar.

Pablo Casado durante la reunión mantenida con el que fuera presidente de Alianza Popular, Antonio Hernández Mancha, esta tarde en su despacho de la sede nacional del partido. EFE/PP/Diego Crespo

 El nuevo líder del PP, Pablo Casado, ha recibido esta tarde en su despacho de la sede nacional del partido al que fue presidente del Alianza Popular Antonio Hernández Mancha, dentro de la ronda que le ha llevado ya a hablar con Mariano Rajoy y José María Aznar.

Casado y Hernández Mancha se han reunido durante una hora en el despacho del presidente de los 'populares' poco después de que se entrevistara con Aznar, y un día más tarde de su encuentro con Rajoy, la primera persona a la que el nuevo líder quiso recibir.

El encuentro con Hernández Mancha se ha celebrado en un "ambiente cordial", según fuentes de la dirección 'popular', que recalcan el propósito de Casado de "salir a recuperar" el "espacio perdido" y para ello "reivindicar" la historia del PP como partido que ha sido "útil para los españoles".

Antonio Hernández Mancha fue presidente de Alianza Popular entre febrero de 1987, cuando le eligió el VIII congreso nacional de AP tras la dimisión de Manuel Fraga, hasta enero de 1989, cuando el propio Fraga retomó el liderazgo.

En su discurso ante el XIX congreso del PP, que este sábado le eligió como nuevo líder del partido, Pablo Casado reivindicó la figura de todos sus antecesores, desde Fraga a Rajoy pasando por Aznar y Hernández Mancha, a quien invitó a la reunión que han mantenido hoy. 

