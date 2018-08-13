La sede del partido ecologista Equo en Madrid ha amanecido con la puerta principal forzada tras un robo en el que han sido sustraídos varios ordenadores y una cámara de fotos. Los intrusos han tirado un proyector.
Según ha explicado una portavoz del partido, ha sido un vecino el que ha alertado de que la entrada estaba forzada y ha dado aviso a la Policía.
En el local, situado en la calle Martín de Vargas del distrito madrileño de Arganzuela, también han resultado dañadas varias puertas interiores.
Desde el partido, que ya ha denunciado el robo a la Policía, recuerdan que esta sede ya sufrió un ataque durante la campaña de las elecciones generales en 2016, cuando aparecieron pintadas tanto en su fachada como en la del Partido Comunista, en la misma calle, con inscripciones como "Rojos no" o "Rojos al paredón, asesinos".
