Estás leyendo: Rueda de prensa de Fernando Simón sobre los últimos registros de contagios

Público
Público

Fernando Simón Rueda de prensa de Fernando Simón sobre los últimos registros de contagios

Simón cree que en último trimestre de año o principios 2021 puede haber vacuna
El director del Centro de Coordinación de Alertas y Emergencias Sanitarias, Fernando Simón.

PÚBLICO

Rueda de prensa de Fernando Simón sobre los últimos registros de contagios.

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público