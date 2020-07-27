ibizaActualizado:
La ministra de Industria, Comercio y Turismo, Reyes Maroto, ha asegurado que el Gobierno establecerá un diálogo con las comunidades que piden corredores aéreos turísticos seguros para ver cuál es su propuesta y trasladarla al Gobierno británico, siempre basada en datos y en la situación epidemiológica.
La ministra ha comparecido en Ibiza, junto a la presidenta del Govern balear, Francina Armengol, y ha recordado que el Reino Unido "no recomienda viajar a la península, no así a las islas", aunque la cuarentena se ha extendido a todos los territorios.
Por ello, ha explicado que las conversaciones que se mantienen con las autoridades británicas se centran en quitar la cuarentena en Baleares y Canarias, "si es hoy, mejor que mañana", ha dicho.
