ROMA
El Papa ha decidido trasladar fuera del perímetro que define el territorio del Vaticano el preseminario San Pío X, donde viven en comunidad los aspirantes a seminaristas y monaguillos, en su mayoría menores a partir de 12 años, después de que se abriera un juicio contra uno de los curas residentes por presuntos abusos sexuales y a uno de los responsables por no haberlos denunciado.
En todo caso, la oficina de prensa del Vaticano ha comunicado la decisión de Francisco de trasladar el preseminario, que actualmente se sitúa en los jardines del Vaticano, sin mencionar este proceso y argumentando que con el traslado los chavales puedan estar más cerca de los "lugares donde realizan sus estudios y practican sus actividades recreativas".
En el proceso, están acusados, Gabriele Martinelli, de 28 años, que era seminarista cuando se produjeron los presuntos abusos sexuales y que se ordenó sacerdote en la diócesis de Como (norte de Italia) en 2017, y al sacerdote italiano Enrico Radice de 71 años, que ejercía entonces rector en el seminario, y al que se le acusa de encubrimiento.
