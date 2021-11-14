Al menos un muerto tras la explosión de un coche frente a un hospital de Liverpool

Tres hombres fueron detenidos este domingo como sospechosos de terrorismo por su presunta relación con la explosión de un vehículo al lado de un hospital de Liverpool (Inglaterra) que provocó la muerte de una persona e hirió a otra.
El incidente ocurrió esta mañana sobre las 11.00 GMT a la entrada del Hospital de Mujeres de la citada ciudad, cuando un taxi que acababa de aparcar explotó. La policía de Merseyside confirmó que los arrestados son tres varones de 21, 26 y 29 años, que fueron detenidos en virtud de la Ley antiterrorista en el área de Kensington de esa localidad inglesa.
Las víctimas del incidente son el conductor del vehículo, un varón que resultó herido y se encuentra actualmente ingresado en el hospital en condición estable y el pasajero del taxi, otro hombre que murió a consecuencia de lo ocurrido y que aún no ha sido formalmente identificado.
Una portavoz del cuerpo de Merseyside indicó anteriormente que "el coche implicado era un taxi que paró en el hospital poco antes de que ocurriera la explosión".
Los agentes continúan trabajando "a fin de establecer lo que ha ocurrido" aunque aún podría pasar algún tiempo antes de que los investigadores puedan estar en situación de hacer comentarios.
"Mantenemos todas las opciones abiertas acerca de lo que ha ocasionado la explosión pero dado cómo ha ocurrido, por precaución, es la unidad de policía antiterrorista la que lidera la investigación, con el apoyo de la Policía de Merseyside", indicó la policía.
Por su parte, el hospital continúa acordonado y se han restringido temporalmente las visitas de familiares de pacientes.
"Estamos revisando la actividad de nuestros pacientes durante las próximas 24 a 48 horas y los pacientes deberían esperar a que les contacten para obtener actualizaciones sobre citas médicas programadas u otra asistencia al hospital", señaló el centro médico en una nota.
