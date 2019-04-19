El expresidente peruano Alan García dejó una carta antes de suicidarse este miércoles, en la que afirmó que no tenía que sufrir "la injusticia" de ser detenido por presuntos actos de corrupción y que cumplió con su misión como político y gobernante de su país.

"He visto a otros desfilar esposados, guardando su miserable existencia, pero Alan García no tiene por qué sufrir esas injusticias y circos, por eso le dejo a mis hijos la dignidad de mis decisiones, a mis compañeros una señal de orgullo y mi cadáver como una muestra de mi desprecio hacia mis adversarios, porque ya cumplí la misión que me impuse", señaló la misiva leída por su hija Luciana García Nores.

En su carta, que se conoció poco antes de que el féretro con los restos de García sea conducido al cementerio privado de Lima para ser cremado, el exgobernante también afirmó que cumplió con la misión de llevar dos veces al poder en Perú al Partido Aprista Peruano (PAP).

