Alan García Al menos ocho muertos por el accidente del autobús que se dirigía al funeral de Alan García

El congresista, Jorge del Castillo, ha asegurado que el conductor del autobús se quedó dormido, mientras que uno de los pasajeros supervivientes, José Quilcate, ha explicado que el vehículo impactó contra un muro de contención del puente.

Los partidarios del ex presidente de Perú, Alan García. Reuters

Al menos ocho personas han muerto y alrededor de medio centenar han resultado heridas por un accidente de autobús en Perú, según las autoridades locales, que han confirmado que el vehículo transportaba a simpatizantes de la Alianza Popular Revolucionaria Americana (APRA) que se dirigían al funeral del expresidente Alan García.

La delegación había partido desde la ciudad de Piura y se dirigía hacia la capital peruana con 68 pasajeros a bordo. Según el congresista Jorge del Castillo, que ha hablado con la emisora RPP, se salió de la vía a la altura del kilómetro 154 de la Carretera Panamericana Norte, a la altura de la localidad de Huara.

Cinco personas fallecieron en el acto, mientras que otras tres perdieron la vida tras ser evacuadas con graves heridas del lugar de los hechos.

Del Castillo ha asegurado que el conductor del autobús se quedó dormido, mientras que uno de los pasajeros supervivientes, José Quilcate, ha explicado que el vehículo impactó contra un muro de contención del puente. El impacto habría sido de tal violencia que varias personas del piso superior salieron disparadas.

Los seguidores del partido de García pretendían asistir al funeral del expresidente, que el miércoles se pegó un tiro cuando iba a ser detenido en su vivienda. El exmandatario estaba siendo investigado por presuntos delitos en la trama de corrupción de la constructora brasileña Odebrecht.

