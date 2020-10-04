nueva yorkActualizado:
El alcalde de la ciudad de Nueva York, Bill de Blasio, propuso este domingo a las autoridades estatales el cierre de toda actividad no esencial, incluidos los centros educativos, en los nueve distritos postales de la urbe donde se han detectado brotes de covid-19 y en los que el índice de resultados positivos en los análisis se han mantenido por encima de 3% durante los últimos siete días.
En un comunicado, el alcalde ha solicitado que la paralización de la actividad no esencial comience el 7 de octubre y ha pedido también que se prohíban las actividades de "alto riesgo" en otros once distritos postales de Nueva York.
La propuesta del regidor necesita la aprobación de gobernador Andrew Cuomo para que pueda hacerse efectiva.
