Estás leyendo: El alcalde de Nueva York pide el cierre total en los barrios con brotes de coronavirus

Público
Público

Emergencia sanitaria El alcalde de Nueva York pide el cierre total en los barrios con brotes de coronavirus

Bill de Blasio solicita que la paralización de la actividad empiece el 7 de octubre y pide también que se prohíban otras actividades de "alto riesgo" en el resto de la ciudad.

Bill de Blasio
En la imagen el alcalde de la ciudad de Nueva York, Bill de Blasio. (ARCHIVO | EFE)

nueva york

Actualizado:

efe

El alcalde de la ciudad de Nueva York, Bill de Blasio, propuso este domingo a las autoridades estatales el cierre de toda actividad no esencial, incluidos los centros educativos, en los nueve distritos postales de la urbe donde se han detectado brotes de covid-19 y en los que el índice de resultados positivos en los análisis se han mantenido por encima de 3% durante los últimos siete días.

En un comunicado, el alcalde ha solicitado que la paralización de la actividad no esencial comience el 7 de octubre y ha pedido también que se prohíban las actividades de "alto riesgo" en otros once distritos postales de Nueva York.

La propuesta del regidor necesita la aprobación de gobernador Andrew Cuomo para que pueda hacerse efectiva.

Más noticias de Internacional

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público