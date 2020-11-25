Estás leyendo: Un coche con pintadas contrarias a la globalización se estrella contra la valla de la Cancillería alemana

Todo indica que se trata de un acto de protesta.

La canciller alemana, Angela Merkel.
La canciller alemana, Angela Merkel. EFE

berlín

Un automóvil se ha estrellado este miércoles contra las vallas de seguridad de la sede de la Cancillería alemana, en lo que parece un acto de protesta a tenor de las pintadas plasmadas en el vehículo, contrarias a la globalización, informa el canal de televisión NTV.

El suceso ha ocurrido pocas horas antes de la reunión prevista en ese lugar entre la canciller, Angela Merkel, y los líderes regionales, en la que se espera se prolonguen las restricciones por la pandemia.

(Habrá ampliación)

