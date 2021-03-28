Estás leyendo: Una mujer muerta y seis heridos tras un apuñalamiento múltiple en una biblioteca de Canadá

El portavoz de la Policía, el sargento Frank Jong, ha confirmado que el individuo detenido, un joven de 20 años, "había mantenido interacciones con la Policía en el pasado".

27/03/2021. Imagen de la Policía en la biblioteca pública de Lynn Valley, en North Vancouver (Canadá). - Reuters
Imagen de la Policía en la biblioteca pública de Lynn Valley, en North Vancouver (Canadá). Jennifer Gauthier / Reuters

Una mujer ha muerto y otras seis personas han resultado heridas por un apuñalamiento múltiple cometido por un individuo, ya detenido, en una biblioteca de la ciudad canadiense de North Vancouver, y cuyos motivos están todavía bajo investigación. 

El sospechoso ha sido identificado como un joven de 20 años que fue arrestado alrededor de las 14.00 h del sábado, de acuerdo con la Policía y los servicios médicos de la localidad en comentarios a la cadena canadiense CBC. El pronóstico de los heridos no se ha dado a conocer.

En su cuenta de Twitter, la Policía del municipio ha estimado que el agresor se trata de un "atacante en solitario" y la situación ha dejado de representar un peligro para el público. 

Asimismo, el portavoz de la Policía, el sargento Frank Jong, ha confirmado que el individuo detenido, cuyo nombre tampoco ha trascendido, "había mantenido interacciones con la Policía en el pasado". Al suceso también ha reaccionado el primer ministro canadiense.

Justin Trudeau, primer ministro de Canadá, ha publicado en Twitter: "Mi corazón está en North Vancouver esta noche. A todos los afectados por este violento incidente en Lynn Valley, sepan que todos los canadienses les mantenemos en nuestros pensamientos y deseamos una pronta recuperación para los heridos".

