Ascienden a 41 las víctimas del derrumbe del puente en Génova

Este sábado se celebra el funeral de Estado por los fallecidos, envuelto en la polémica ya que 20 de las familias de las víctimas han decidido no participar en las exequias públicas y han preferido una ceremonia privada

Operarios continúan con la retirada de escombros tras la caída del puente Morandi en Génova. EFE/ Luca Zennaro

El número de víctimas del derrumbe de un viaducto en la ciudad italiana de Génova ascendió a 41, después de que los equipos de bomberos encontraron entre los bloques de cemento un vehículo con otras tres personas, una pareja y su hija de 9 años.

Los medios de comunicación explican que los cuerpos tienen que ser aún identificados pero que se cree que pueden ser los de la familia Cecala de la que no se tenían noticias desde el pasado martes cuando se derrumbó el puente Morandi.

Se suman a las 38 víctimas identificadas hasta ahora, entre ellas 3 niños, y quedan aún dos desaparecidos, según los datos de la Protección Civil.

El coche fue localizado completamente aplastado por un enorme bloque de cemento que formaba parte del pilón que se derrumbó a la orilla izquierda del río Polcevera.

Hoy se celebrará el funeral de Estado por todas las víctimas, oficiado por el cardenal y arzobispo de Génova, Ángelo Bagasco, y con la presencia del presidente de la República, Sergio Mattarella, y del primer ministro, Giuseppe Conte.

Un funeral que estará envuelto en la polémica ya que 20 de las familias de las víctimas han decidido no participar en las exequias públicas y han preferido una ceremonia privada. 

