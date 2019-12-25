Público
Asesinan a otra líder social en Colombia

La activista Lucy Villarreal se dedicaba a la promoción de la cultura y formaba parte de una fundación integrada por músicos y bailarines que trabajan para mostrar su espectáculo artístico durante el Carnaval de Negros y Blancos de Pasto. 

Una pancarta con los nombres de líderes sociales asesinados desde 2016 en Londres / EFE

La líder social Lucy Villarreal, dedicada a la promoción de la cultura en el departamento colombiano de Nariño, fue asesinada por desconocidos tras concluir un taller con niños la víspera de la Navidad, en un crimen que este miércoles indigna al país.

El gobernador de Nariño, Camilo Romero, informó de que Villarreal fue asesinada en Tumaco, una de las zonas con más conflictos de Colombia y donde disidencias de las FARC, la guerrilla del Ejército de Liberación Nacional (ELN) y una docena de bandas criminales intentan establecer su dominio territorial.

"¡No puede ser tanta infamia! Asesinaron en Tumaco a Lucy Villarreal, lideresa, cultora del carnaval y defensora de la vida. Lo hicieron cuando terminaba un taller con niños. La tristeza es inmensa. Esta noticia empaña la navidad", afirmó Romero en Twitter.

Villarreal, madre de dos niñas, formaba parte de la Fundación Cultural Indoamericanto, integrada por músicos y bailarines que trabajan desde 1994 para mostrar su espectáculo artístico durante el Carnaval de Negros y Blancos de Pasto que se celebra todos los años comienzos de enero en esa ciudad, capital de Nariño.

El pasado 10 de diciembre, el representante en el país de la alta comisionada de la ONU para los Derechos Humanos, Alberto Brunori, señaló que al menos 86 defensores de derechos humanos han sido asesinados en el país en lo que va de 2019.

Desde 2016, año en que se firmó el acuerdo de paz con la guerrilla de las FARC, más de 500 líderes sociales han sido asesinados en Colombia, según datos de distintos organismos.

