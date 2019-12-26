Público
Asia China condena a muerte a un banquero por malversar 110 millones de dólares

La entidad que dirigía, el Hengfeng Bank, es uno de los tres bancos regionales rescatados por Pekín en 2019 y cuenta con con activos por valor de 1,4 billones de yuanes (180.281 millones de euros).

30/09 / 2019.- Xi Jinping, pronunciando su discurso durante el desfile. / Fotografía distribuida por la Agencia de Noticias Xinhua.

Jian Xiyun, expresidente del Hengfeng Bank, un banco regional que tuvo que ser rescatado este verano por el Gobierno de China, ha sido condenado a muerte por un delito de malversación de capitales, aunque la ejecución de la sentencia se suspende por dos años, tras los que la máxima pena habitualmente se conmuta por una cadena perpetua, según informa 'Financial Times'.

El banquero, acusado de malversar alrededor de 110 millones de dólares (99 millones de euros), ha sido condenado también por el Tribunal Popular Intermedio de Yantai por la destrucción ilegal de documentos financieros.

Hengfeng Bank es el mayor de los tres bancos regionales rescatados por Pekín en 2019, con activos por valor de 1,4 billones de yuanes (180.281 millones de euros). Aparte de esta entidad, el Gobierno chino ha intervenido también las entidades Baoshang Bank y Bank of Jinzhou.

Los rescates de estos bancos regionales provocaron preocupaciones entre los inversores acerca de la fragilidad del sistema bancario chino, especialmente a la vez que Pekín trata de poner coto a mecanismos de financiación de mayor riesgo que habían venido siendo utilizados por estas entidades y el sector privado.

