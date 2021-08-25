Estás leyendo: Aterriza en Torrejón un nuevo vuelo con 292 afganos evacuados por España

Aterriza en Torrejón un nuevo vuelo con 292 afganos evacuados por España

Han sido la ministra de Defensa, Margarita Robles, y el jefe del Estado Mayor de la Defensa (Jemad), el almirante Teodoro López Calderón, quienes han recibido el avión.

La ministra de Defensa, Margarita Robles, durante el recibimiento a un nuevo avión procedente de Dubái con 292 personas evacuadas desde Afganistán, en la Base Aérea de Torrejón, a 25 de agosto de 2021.
Un total de 292 agfanos han llegado en la tarde de este miércoles a la base aérea de Torrejón de Ardoz (Madrid) en un nuevo vuelo de evacuación, que se suman a los 39 pasajeros que han recalado en ese mismo aeródromo en un avión del Servicio Europeo de Acción Exterior procedente de París.

De esta llegada se ha hecho eco en su cuenta de Twitter el presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, que ha escrito: "Seguimos, sin descanso, para traer el mayor número de afganos posible".

Han sido la ministra de Defensa, Margarita Robles, y el jefe del Estado Mayor de la Defensa (Jemad), el almirante Teodoro López Calderón, quienes han recibido el avión.

Todas esas personas salieron esta madrugada de Kabul y llegaron a Dubái en dos A400M del Ejército del Aire. Posteriormente, fueron trasladados hasta un avión de Air Europa rumbo a la Base Aérea de Torrejón de Ardoz (Madrid), donde han aterrizado sobre las 18:00 horas, según informa el Ministerio de Defensa.

Un total de 470 afganos evacuados por España están ya en centros de acogida del Ministerio de Inclusión, Seguridad Social y Migraciones en doce comunidades autónomas. Sin contar las personas que han llegado este miércoles, en las instalaciones provisionales de tránsito de la base aérea de Torrejón han sido atendidas 1.254 personas, de las que 562 son mujeres y 692 hombres. Además, de ese total 519 son menores y 735 adultos.

También sin contar estos últimos vuelos, un total de 1.040 evacuados por España han solicitado protección internacional o asilo, según datos del Ministerio del Interior.

