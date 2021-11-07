Estás leyendo: Las autoridades colombianas detienen al supuesto autor del atentado contra Iván Duque

El detenido en el departamento del Norte de Santander sería un jefe de las disidencias de las FARC.

Vista de un mural que representa al ex-guerrillero de las FARC-EP leadre Marulanda, en las montañas del municipio de El Patia, departamento de Cauca, Colombia. Raúl Arboleda / AFP

Las autoridades colombianas afirman haber capturado al autor del atentado terrorista contra el avión en el que viajaba el presidente del país, Iván Duque, ocurrido en Cúcuta el pasado junio. Según ha informado Efe, el detenido en el departamento del Norte de Santander sería un jefe de las disidencias de las FARC

Cuando el pasado 25 de junio, el helicóptero presidencial se acercaba a Cúcuta, recibió tres disparos. En el vehículo viajaban Iván Duque, junto con dos de sus ministros y varios funcionarios regionales. Todos salieron ilesos

Diez días antes un carro bomba explotó en la sede de la Brigada 30 del Ejército en Cúcuta, en la que había personal militar de EEUU. En el ataque resultaron heridas 36 personas.

El ministro de Defensa, Diego Molano, hizo público en una declaración divulgada en redes sociales afirmando que el autor fue capturado en el caserío San Martín, del municipio de El Tarra, todavía anónimo alias 'Aurelio'. 

En el mismo comunicado hizo público los antecedentes del detenido, afirmando que este mismo también está involucrado en el ataque contra las instalaciones de la Brigada 30 del Ejército. Ambos hechos ocurrieron en Cúcuta, capital del departamento de Norte de Santander, fronterizo con Venezuela.

Por su parte, el ministro afirmó que las actuaciones contra las disidencias de las FARC siguen cada día más activas. 

