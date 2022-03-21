Estás leyendo: Un avión con 133 personas a bordo se estrella en el sur de China

Un avión con 133 personas a bordo se estrella en el sur de China

Un Boeing 737-800 de China Eastern que realizaba el trayecto entre las ciudades chinas de Kunming (suroeste) y Cantón se precipitó a tierra y aún se desconocen los detalles.

Un Boeing 737-800 de China Eastern que realizaba el trayecto entre las ciudades chinas de Kunming (suroeste) y Cantón se estrelló hoy con 133 personas a bordo, informó la televisión estatal CCTV.

El vuelo MU5735, que había despegado a las 13.15 hora local (5.15 GMT), se precipitó a tierra en la región de Guangxi (sur) sin que por el momento se conozcan más detalles ni si hay supervivientes. 

Habrá ampliación de esta información.

