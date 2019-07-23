Público
Boris Johnson es elegido líder conservador y próximo primer ministro de Reino Unido

Johnson, que partía como favorito para suceder a Theresa May, competía con el actual ministro de Exteriores, Jeremy Hunt, en un proceso electoral que había empezado el pasado junio tras el anuncio de dimisión de la "premier" por la crisis del brexit.

Boris Johnson habla después de ser anunciado como el próximo Primer Ministro de Gran Bretaña | Reuters

Boris Johnson ha sido elegido líder del Partido Conservador británico y próximo primer ministro, según el resultado de la elección interna divulgado este martes.

(Habrá ampliación)

