Boris Johnson, el favorito para suceder a May entre los conservadores

El exministro de Exteriores Boris Johnson es el claro favorito para suceder a la primera ministra británica, Theresa May, según una encuesta publicada esta sábado entre afiliados del Partido Conservador, que votarán al nuevo líder tory cuando se convoquen unas primarias.
May ha avanzado que establecerá un calendario para el proceso de elección del siguiente líder conservador una vez se someta de nuevo a votación el acuerdo del brexit en el Parlamento, a principios de junio.
El candidato que venza en las primarias de la formación asumirá asimismo la jefatura del Ejecutivo. Johnson, que encabezó la campaña en favor de abandonar la Unión Europea (UE) antes del referéndum del 2016, obtendría el 39% de los votos de los afiliados, según un sondeo elaborado por la firma YouGov para el diario The Times.
El siguiente candidato por orden de preferencia es el extitular de la cartera para el brexit Dominic Raab, que dimitió en noviembre por su desacuerdo con la hoja de ruta establecida por May para romper con el bloque comunitario, y sumaría el 13% de los apoyos.
El ministro de Interior, Sajid Javid, y el de Medioambiente, Michael Gove, obtendrían ambos el 9%, según la encuesta, mientras que el responsable de Exteriores, Jeremy Hunt, recabaría un 8 % de los votos.
La jefa de Gobierno espera presentar durante la primera semana de junio en la Cámara de los Comunes el proyecto de ley del brexit, una legislación que de ser aprobada supondría en la práctica la ratificación del acuerdo sobre los términos de salida de la UE acordados con Bruselas.
El Parlamento ya ha rechazado tres veces ese pacto y las perspectivas de que vaya a aprobarlo ahora se debilitaron esta semana al cerrarse sin un acuerdo las negociaciones entre el Ejecutivo y la oposición laborista para buscar nuevos apoyos al texto.
