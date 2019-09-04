Público
Brexit Boris Johnson reta a la oposición a ir a las urnas el 15 de octubre

El primer ministro de Reino Unido califica el plan liderado por el Partido Laborista para tratar de evitar un brexit sin acuerdo como un “proyecto de ley de rendición”.

04/09/2019.- El primer ministro de Reino Unido, Boris Johnson, en el Parlamento. / EFE

El primer ministro de Reino Unido, Boris Johnson, desafió el miércoles al líder del principal partido de la oposición, el laborista Jeremy Corbyn, a que accediera a convocar elecciones parlamentarias para el 15 de octubre, calificando el plan liderado por el Partido Laborista para tratar de evitar un brexit sin acuerdo de “proyecto de ley de rendición”.

“Este Gobierno sacará a este país de la Unión Europea el 31 de octubre, y sólo hay una cosa que se interpone en nuestro camino: el ‘proyecto de ley de rendición’ propuesto por el líder de la oposición (Corbyn)”, dijo Johnson ante el Parlamento.

“¿Puedo invitar al líder de la oposición a que confirme, cuando tome la palabra en unos momentos, que si se aprueba ese proyecto de ley de rendición permitirá que el pueblo de este país pueda pronunciarse sobre lo que propone llevar a cabo en su nombre, con unas elecciones el 15 de octubre?”, preguntó Johnson.

