Una calle argentina se llena de 500.000 litros de sangre animal al romperse el depósito de un matadero

Los vecinos escucharon una explosión y se encontraron con el derramamiento. 

Captura de pantalla de una de lo vídeos del derramamiento que han circulado por Twitter.
MADRID

PÚBLICO

Hasta 500.000 litros de sangre animal corriendo por la calle. Los vecinos de la ciudad argentina de Morón, en la provincia de Buenos Aires, se han visto afectados por la rotura del depósito de un matadero que acumula varias quejas y denuncias.

Según relata el diario local 24Con, hace unos días los vecinos de la localidad escucharon una explosión y, posteriormente, se encontraron con ríos de sangre corriendo entre ellos. 

En redes sociales han circulado varios medios de cómo quedaron las calles de la ciudad tras el derramamiento. Aunque un equipo de bomberos limpió rápidamente el lugar, no pudieron evitar que se quedara un fuerte hedor.

De acuerdo al citado medio, los vecinos del barrio llevan denunciando desde hace tiempo los malos olores que desprende a diario el matadero, propiedad de la empresa ganadera San Roque, sin que las autoridades hayan intervenido.

