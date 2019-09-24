Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Cambio climático Donald Trump, sobre Greta Thunberg tras su discurso por la crisis climática: "Parece muy feliz" 

"Parece una chica joven muy feliz ansiosa por una futuro maravilloso y brillante", aseguró el presidente estadounidense tras el duro discurso de la activista. 

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
23/09/2019 - Greta Thunberg mira a Donald Trump durante la Cumbre para la Acción Climática en la sede de Naciones Unidas. / REUTERS

Greta Thunberg mira a Donald Trump durante la Cumbre para la Acción Climática en la sede de Naciones Unidas. / REUTERS

El presidente estadounidense, Donald Trump, ha ironizado sobre el duro discurso que Greta Thunberg dirigió este lunes a los líderes políticos por la crisis climática. "Parece una chica joven muy feliz ansiosa por una futuro maravilloso y brillante", aseguró Tump a través de Twitter tras acudir a la Cumbre para la Acción Climática en la sede de Naciones Unidas.

"Cómo se atreven a mirar para otro lado, a venir aquí a decir que están haciendo suficiente", aseguró la joven activista. "Me han robado mis sueños, mi infancia con sus palabras vacías", explicó Thunberg tras explicar que ella no debería estar en la ONU hablando en nombre de los jóvenes, sino que debería estar en el colegio.

En un primer momento, el presidente estadounidense no tenía pensado acudir a la cumbre. "No significa que desprecie (la cumbre). Simplemente estoy ocupado", aseguró. Finalmente Trump prefirió pasar de puntillas. 

Tras el duro discurso de Thunberg, Trump quiso comentarlo a través de su vía habitual (Twitter). "Parece una chica joven muy feliz ansiosa por una futuro maravilloso y brillante ¡Muy agradable de ver!", señaló.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas