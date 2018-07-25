Varias organizaciones de protección animal han lanzado una campaña publicitaria a través de un vídeo proyectado en la zona del Times Square para exigir a McDonald's que ponga fin en las "crueles prácticas en su cadena de suministro de carne de pollo".

Igualdad Animal —una de las asociaciones que está detrás del anuncio— explica en su página web el principal motivo que les llevó a elaborar la campaña: el sufrimiento de los pollos en las granjas. "Los animales han sido seleccionados genéticamente para que crezcan lo más rápido posible, tanto así que no pueden soportar su propio peso y muchos mueren luego de agonizar por días sin alcanzar el agua o el alimento". Según la organización, estas terribles condiciones a las que se enfrentan estos animales, "sensibles e inteligentes", son inaceptables.

El anuncio tiene su origen en una petición de la coalición de asociaciones en marzo de este año. Animal Equality, junto a The Humane League, Mercy For Animals, Compassion In World Farming, Compassion Over Killing y World Animal Protection, escribieron una carta abierta en The New York Times para reclamar a la McDonald's que adoptara las normas de protección animal con el fin de reducir el sufrimiento de millones de pollos sacrificados.

La campaña publicitaria se emitirá al menos 60 veces al día con la intención de llegar a millón de personas estimadas que visitan Times Square cada día.