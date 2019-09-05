El tribunal de Apelación de Bruselas ha ordenado que se reabra la investigación judicial sobre la supuesta colocación de una baliza de geolocalización en el vehículo que Carles Puigdemont utiliza en Bélgica, como solicitaba la defensa del expresident de la Generalitat.

"Hemos ganado la apelación contra el cierre de la investigación sobre los dispositivos de rastreo ilegales en el automóvil del presidente en territorio belga", anunció este jueves en las redes sociales el letrado Simon Bekaert, uno de los letrados que asiste en Bélgica a Puigdemont y su entorno.

El abogado añadió que el juez "ha ordenado medidas de investigación adicionales para encontrar a los delincuentes y comisionados de estos crímenes".

La defensa de Puigdemont había recurrido la decisión de cerrar la investigación tomada por el juez instructor del que depende la Fiscalía de Brabante Valón, con jurisdicción sobre la localidad de Waterloo donde reside el político independentista.

En declaraciones a Efe, Bekaert indicó que no puede hacer públicos detalles sobre las medidas adicionales porque el caso está bajo "secreto de investigación" y explicó que será la misma Fiscalía la que retomará el caso.

Fuentes del Ministerio Público conocedoras del caso explicaron a Efe el pasado abril al abandonar las pesquisas tras no llegar a una conclusión relevante que "no se puede hacer más de lo que se ha hecho" y anticiparon que, aunque un tribunal de Apelación obligara a reabrir el dossier, no se podría ir mucho más lejos para determinar quién colocó presuntamente esos dispositivos de geolocalización en 2018.

Los denunciantes sospechan que esos dispositivos de seguimiento habían sido instalados por los servicios españoles de inteligencia sin el beneplácito de las autoridades belgas pero la Fiscalía considera que avanzar en esa dirección equivale a intentar encontrar "una aguja en un pajar".