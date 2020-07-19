Estás leyendo: Un detenido en la investigación por el incendio de la catedral de Nantes

El encargado de cerrar la catedral el viernes por la noche ha sido detenido para aclarar las incoherencias en las explicaciones que ha dado sobre su empleo del tiempo y sobre cómo cerró la basílica.

Los bomberos consiguieron controlar este sábado el incendio que se declaró a primera hora en la catedral de San Pedro y San Pablo de Nantes (noroeste de Francia). EFE / JEROME FOUQUET FRANCIA OUT
Los bomberos consiguieron controlar este sábado el incendio que se declaró a primera hora en la catedral de San Pedro y San Pablo de Nantes (noroeste de Francia). EFE / JEROME FOUQUET FRANCIA OUT

Un hombre se encuentra detenido en la investigación abierta por el posible origen provocado del incendio que se produjo este sábado en la catedral de Nantes, indicó hoy el fiscal de la ciudad francesa, Pierre Sennes.

El detenido, que tiene una treintena de años y realiza labores de voluntariado para la diócesis, se tenía que encargar de cerrar la catedral el viernes por la noche, indicó la emisora France Info.

Se encuentra bajo arresto desde el sábado a mediodía y la policía quiere aclarar las incoherencias en las explicaciones que ha dado sobre su empleo del tiempo y sobre cómo cerró la basílica.

Sennes insistió en mostrarse prudente y en señalar que es prematuro sacar conclusiones de este elemento de la investigación.

No se han encontrado muestras de que se forzara el acceso

El fiscal decidió la apertura de una investigación por incendio voluntario porque los bomberos al llegar a la catedral San Pedro y San Pablo alertados por personas que vieron el edificio en llamas se encontraron con tres focos diferentes de fuego, uno en el órgano y otros dos en la nave.

A partir de las primeras pesquisas realizadas, no se han encontrado muestras de que se forzara el acceso.

Los bomberos consiguieron controlar al cabo de pocas horas el incendio, que aunque no ha puesto en peligro los elementos estructurales de la catedral, calcinó completamente el gran órgano y provocó daños irreparables en algunos otros elementos, como un cuadro de del pintor del siglo XIX Hippolyte Flandrin.

