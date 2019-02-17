Al menos 53.000 hectáreas han sido destruidas por los incendios forestales que afectan diversas regiones del centro y sur de Chile este domingo, según un informe difundido por la Oficina Nacional de Emergencia (Onemi), dependiente del Ministerio del Interior.
"A nivel nacional hay 96 incendios forestales activos, de los cuales 42 están activos, 51 controlados y tres extinguidos", precisó a los periodistas el director de ese organismo, Ricardo Toro. También señaló que entre las regiones del Maule y Aysén hay nueve alertas rojas y nueve alertas amarillas.
Respecto a la región de La Araucanía, unas de las más afectadas, a unos 670 kilómetros al sur de Santiago, se encuentra activo el incendio Pichipellahuén 2, en la localidad de Lumaco, con 704 hectáreas dañadas.
Toro indico que se mantiene la cifra de tres fallecidos y que hay 77 damnificados, mientras que las viviendas destruidas llegan a 55. Tres son las regiones que se mantienen como prioritarias en el ataque contra los incendios forestales: la Araucanía, Aysén y el Bío Bío, las más afectadas hasta ahora.
El subsecretario del Interior, Rodrigo Ubilla, aseguró este domingo que algunos de los incendios forestales recientes están asociados a la causa mapuche. En declaraciones al diario La Tercera, el subsecretario destacó que diversos brigadistas fueron atacados por encapuchados en las labores de combate de fuego, lo que también "refleja una intencionalidad".
En el sur de Chile existe desde hace décadas un conflicto entre comunidades mapuches que reclaman la propiedad de tierras ancestrales y empresas agrícolas o forestales, que en los últimos años ha derivado en episodios de violencia en los que han muerto varios comuneros, policías y agricultores.
