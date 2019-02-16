Un total de 40 incendios forestales se mantienen activos en diversas regiones del centro y sur de Chile este sábado, mientras otros 48 están bajo control y 27 fueron declarados extinguidos, para un total de 115, según informó hoy la Oficina Nacional de Emergencia (Onemi).
A raíz de estos siniestros han muerto tres personas, hay 74 damnificados y 42 viviendas destruidas.
"Para el combate de estos incendios se han desplegado todos los medios aéreos, brigadas forestales de la Conaf, reforzado con empresas forestales, Fuerzas Armadas, Carabineros y Policía de Investigaciones (PDI)", detalló Soto.
Según el director de la Onemi, los incendios "más relevantes" afectan a las regiones del Maule, Ñuble, Biobío, Los Ríos y Aysén, todos en el sur de Chile.
Respecto de la región de La Araucanía, a unos 670 kilómetros al sur de Santiago, informó que "se han activado múltiples focos de comportamiento extremo", ante lo cual procedieron a evacuar a los habitantes de los sectores afectados.
Asimismo, en la Región de Aysén se registra uno de los mayores incendios que azota el país sudamericano, con 11.151 hectáreas afectadas hasta el momento, principalmente en la comuna de Cochrane.
Llamada a la ayuda
El alcalde de la comuna, Patricio Ulloa, hizo un urgente llamado a mantener la ayuda para poder combatir los siniestros en la región.
"Pedimos que los medios que han llegado, que son importantes, se sigan manteniendo en Cochrane con el fin de seguir conteniendo este tremendo incendio y logremos, en el futuro, extinguirlo", enfatizó.
Hace una semana, el alcalde de Cochrane criticó el actuar de las autoridades frente a los incendio forestales que afectan esa zona, al asegura que la región de Aysén, a unos 2.000 kilómetros al sur, era "el patio trasero de Chile". En tanto, el gobernador de la provincia de Capitán Prat, Luis Báez, valoró las labores que se están realizando en Aysén, pero advirtió, en declaraciones a radio Cooperativa, que los recursos involucrados no han frenado el avance de las llamas.
