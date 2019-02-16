Un monumento a Karl Marx en el cementerio del norte de Londres, donde está enterrado el filósofo y político del siglo XIX, ha sido profanado por segunda vez en menos de quince días, esta vez con pintura roja.
A principios de este mes, el monumento en el cementerio de Highgate, que se encuentra entre las estructuras británicas catalogadas como de excepcional interés histórico, fue dañado con un martillo.
Las fotos publicadas en Twitter por el cementerio el sábado mostraron la lápida de mármol embadurnada con consignas políticas.
"Sin sentido, estúpido, ignorante", dijo el cementerio en su tuir. "Sea lo que sea lo que pienses sobre el legado de Marx, esta no es la manera de expresarlo".
Una placa dentro de la lápida, con un epitafios incritos para Marx, su esposa y su nieto, fue objeto del anterior ataque con martillo y también fue pintado de rojo.
El revolucionario socialista alemán, autor de Das Kapital y coautor del Manifiesto comunista, vivió en Londres desde 1849 hasta su muerte en 1883.
Su memorial ha sido atacado con pintura en el pasado, y en 1970 se intentó destruirlo con una bomba.
El incidente fue el último ataque a un monumentos de interés histórico en Londres.
También se manchó con pintura una estatua del primer ministro de la guerra, Winston Churchill, el mes pasado y a una escultura que conmemora al Comando de Bombarderos de la Royal Air Force en el Green Park de Londres.
