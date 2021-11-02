Estás leyendo: China insta a las familias a mantener existencias de artículos de primera necesidad antes del invierno

China insta a las familias a mantener existencias de artículos de primera necesidad antes del invierno

El aviso se ha dado después de que los brotes por covid y las lluvias hicieran temer a las autoridades por una posible escasez de suministros.

Un hombre compra condimentos alimenticios en un mercado de barrio en Beijing el 2 de noviembre de 2021.
Un hombre compra condimentos alimenticios en un mercado de barrio en Beijing el 2 de noviembre de 2021. Jade GAO / AFP

El Gobierno chino ha instado a las familias a que guarden artículos de primera necesidad antes del invierno. Las autoridades temen que haya escasez de suministros tras varios brotes de la covid-19 y fuertes lluvias.

Algunos usuarios de redes sociales comenzaron a especular sobre si la instrucción podría tener algo que ver con las crecientes tensiones de China con Taiwán. 

Los medios locales también han publicado recientemente listas de productos recomendados para almacenar en casa, como galletas y fideos instantáneos, vitaminas, radios y linternas. La respuesta pública obligó a los medios estatales este martes a tratar de calmar los temores y aclarar la declaración del Ministerio.

"Tan pronto como salió esta noticia, todos los ancianos cerca de mí se volvieron locos comprando en el supermercado", comentó un usuario en redes sociales, según informa Reuters.

Clima extremo y rebrotes de covid

Son habituales los esfuerzos del gobierno chino para aumentar los suministros de verduras frescas y carne de cerdo antes del Año Nuevo Lunar, la festividad más importante de China, que en 2022 cae a principios de febrero.

Este año, debido a los brotes de covid y el clima extremo de algunas de las regiones, los esfuerzos son más urgentes.

En su último parte publicado este martes, la Comisión Nacional de Sanidad del país anunció la detección de 71 nuevos casos del virus, 54 de ellos por contagio local, que afectan a al menos 16 regiones del país. Asimismo, el número total de contagiados activos en la China continental asciende a 912, 35 de los cuales se encuentran graves.

