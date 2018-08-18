El presidente egipcio, Abdelfatah al Sisi, ha promulgado una nueva ley que otorga más poderes a las autoridades para bloquear páginas web y controlar contenidos publicados en internet, informó la agencia oficial MENA.
La nueva ley estipula que las empresas proveedoras de servicios de internet (ISP) estarán obligadas a entregar a las autoridades los datos de contacto de cualquier usuario que sea sospechoso de haber cometido delitos informáticos, informaciones que deberán almacenar durante 180 días.
El texto también ampara a las autoridades para bloquear páginas web egipcias o extranjeras implicadas en la difusión de contenidos que puedan suponer una "amenaza a la seguridad nacional", según detalles ofrecidos por el diario oficial Al Ahram.
Además, se penará con condenas de cárcel y multas a los usuarios que creen o administren cuentas en internet con el objetivo de cometer o facilitar la comisión de delitos.
La ley también considera delito la piratería informática, así como el acceso ilegal a datos o correos electrónicos de otros usuarios o a páginas web protegidas.
Esta nueva norma, aprobada por el Parlamento el pasado julio, ha sido criticada por organizaciones defensoras de los derechos humanos egipcias e internacionales, entre ellas Amnistía Internacional (AI), que cree que amparará la censura de los contenidos en internet.
Desde mayo de 2017 cientos de páginas web permanecen bloqueadas en Egipto, incluyendo sitios de medios de comunicación, ONG, grupos políticos opositores y de empresas que ofrecen servicios VPN, usados para conectarse a servidores extranjeros y así poder acceder a contenidos censurados en el país.
Esta nueva ley se suma a otras leyes de prensa aprobadas por el Parlamento el pasado junio, que han aumentado los poderes del Consejo Supremo para la Organización de los Medios de Comunicación, organismo que tendrá potestad para censurar las páginas web.
