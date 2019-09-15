Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Boko Haram Cinco muertos y 8 heridos en un ataque de Boko Haram en el norte de Camerún

Más de 530.000 personas han sido desplazadas por la violencia y los enfrentamientos de esta insurgencia, según el Alto Comisariado de la ONU para Refugiados.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Fotografía facilitada por Bring Back Our Girls.- Madres de algunas de las 112 adolescentes todavía desaparecidas, 5 años después de ser secuestradas en un internado en Chibok (noreste de Nigeria) por el grupo yihadista Boko Haram, se manifiestan contra la

 EFE/ Bring Back Our Girls

Al menos cinco personas han muerto y ocho han resultado heridas en un ataque del grupo yihadista Boko Haram en lo localidad camerunesa de Soureram, situada en el extremo norte de Camerún, según informaron este domingo a Efe fuentes militares.

Los integrantes del grupo irrumpieron anoche en este pueblo cercano a la cuenca del lago Chad, y quemaron y saquearon varias casas, dejando cinco muertos en el camino, según dijo a Efe un oficial del Ejército camerunés que pidió el anonimato.

Pese a los esfuerzos de las fuerzas de seguridad camerunesas, Boko Haram aún sigue perpetrando atentados en Camerún. Boko Haram, que significa en lenguas locales "la educación no islámica es pecado", lucha por imponer un Estado islámico en Nigeria y pretende convertir el área del lago Chad -que también comprende territorios de Níger, Chad y Camerún- en su nuevo bastión.

Boko Haram ha causado la muerte de al menos 20.000 personas

Desde 2009, en Nigeria, desde donde lanza ataques a los países fronterizos, el grupo yihadista ha causado la muerte de al menos 20.000 personas, de las cuales 2.000 han sido en territorio camerunés.

Además, más de 530.000 personas han sido desplazadas por la violencia y los enfrentamientos de esta insurgencia, según el Alto Comisariado de la ONU para Refugiados (Acnur).

Una fuerza conjunta multinacional integrada por Nigeria, Níger, Camerún y Chad ha debilitado considerablemente la insurgencia de Boko Haram, aunque los yihadistas aún lanzan ataques indiscriminados contra áreas sensibles.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas