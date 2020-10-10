Estás leyendo: Una jueza colombiana ordena la libertad del expresidente Álvaro Uribe

Público
Público

Colombia Una jueza colombiana ordena la libertad del expresidente Álvaro Uribe

Uribe estaba en detención domiciliaria desde el pasado 4 de agosto por un caso de presunto fraude procesal y soborno a testigos.

El expresidente de Colombia, Álvaro Uribe, en una imagen de archivo. REUTERS.
El expresidente de Colombia, Álvaro Uribe, en una imagen de archivo. REUTERS.

Bogotá

efe

Una jueza de Bogotá ha ordenado este sábado la libertad del expresidente colombiano Álvaro Uribe, en detención domiciliaria desde el pasado 4 de agosto por un caso de presunto fraude procesal y soborno a testigos.

Después de presentar de manera detallada sus argumentos, la jueza 30 penal con función de garantías de Bogotá, Clara Ximena Salcedo Duarte, anunció su decisión de "acceder a la solicitud elevada por parte de la defensa, apoyada por parte de la Fiscalía y la representación del Ministerio Público".

"Y en ese orden y en consecuencia se dispondrá la libertad inmediata del doctor Álvaro Uribe Vélez", manifestó la jueza, quien aclaró que contra esa decisión procede el recurso de apelación.

Más noticias de Internacional

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público