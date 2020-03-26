Estás leyendo: El paro se dispara en EEUU: 3,28 millones de personas solicitaron una prestación la semana pasada

Coronavirus en Estados Unidos El paro se dispara en EEUU: 3,28 millones de personas solicitaron una prestación la semana pasada

Se trata de una cifra récord que supera al anterior registro de 1982, cuando se produjeron 695.000 solicitudes.

Varios ciudadanos estadounidenses se acercan a la puerta de las oficionas del Departamento de Trabajo del estado de Nueva York./ Andrew Kelly (Reuters)
Washington

efe

Una cantidad sin precedentes de 3,28 millones de personas solicitaron acogerse a las prestaciones por desempleo en Estados Unidos la semana pasada, frente a las 282.000 solicitudes de la semana anterior, informó este jueves el Departamento de Trabajo.

El incremento, debido al cierre de actividades como respuesta a la epidemia de COVID-19, superó el récord histórico de 695.000 solicitudes en 1982.

