El Gobierno alemán anunció este viernes un plan para la lucha contra el cambio climático que contempla inversiones de hasta 54.000 millones de euros en inversiones en energía, transporte, construcción e innovación y desarrollo.
El objetivo es alcanzar para 2030 una reducción del 55% de las emisiones de CO2 (con respecto a 1990), en línea con lo acordado dentro de la Unión Europea, después de que Alemania no vaya a lograr cumplir con la reducción del 40% para 2020.
"Ahora no somos sostenibles", reconoció la canciller alemana, Angela Merkel, al presentar este paquete de 70 medidas de cara a la cumbre de líderes convocada para el lunes próximo por el secretario general de la ONU, Antonio Guterres, para abordar la crisis climática.
