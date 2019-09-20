Público
Crisis climática Alemania anuncia un plan de 54.000 millones para combatir la crisis climática

El objetivo es alcanzar para 2030 una reducción del 55% de las emisiones de CO2, en línea con lo acordado dentro de la Unión Europea, después de que Alemania no vaya a lograr cumplir con la reducción del 40% para 2020.

20/09/2019.- Protestas en Berlín este viernes. EFE/Hayoung Jeon

El Gobierno alemán anunció este viernes un plan para la lucha contra el cambio climático que contempla inversiones de hasta 54.000 millones de euros en inversiones en energía, transporte, construcción e innovación y desarrollo.

El objetivo es alcanzar para 2030 una reducción del 55% de las emisiones de CO2 (con respecto a 1990), en línea con lo acordado dentro de la Unión Europea, después de que Alemania no vaya a lograr cumplir con la reducción del 40% para 2020.

"Ahora no somos sostenibles", reconoció la canciller alemana, Angela Merkel, al presentar este paquete de 70 medidas de cara a la cumbre de líderes convocada para el lunes próximo por el secretario general de la ONU, Antonio Guterres, para abordar la crisis climática.

